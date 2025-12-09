Marwari Catalysts Launches Thrive 9.0: Accelerating Women-Led Startups in Healthcare and AI

Jodhpur: Marwari Catalysts (MCats) has unveiled the next cohort of its flagship accelerator programme, Thrive 9.0, spotlighting six high-potential, women-led startups that are transforming India's Healthcare and AI landscape.



In an ecosystem where only 15% of funding goes to women founders, MCats is taking a decisive stand. With 35% female founders across its portfolio and women leading from within its own ranks, MCats is actively investing in an inclusive future. Thrive 9.0 is designed to scale these ventures from solving real-world Indian problems to achieving global impact.



Introducing the Thrive 9.0 Cohort: Women Founders Driving Innovation



The current batch features visionary women founders building meaningful, scalable, and culture-rooted solutions across high-growth sectors:



Affordable Fertility & Healthcare Access, Founder - Dr. Renu Sharma, Elara IVF. An Affordable chain expanding access to trusted fertility care, piloting in Rajasthan.



AI Sales Agent & Workflow Automation, Founder - Ruchika Sureka, Tvara

Private AI agents that automate sales workflows, boosting productivity and learning continuously.



Global Enablement Platform & MSME Growth, Founder - Mallika Jain, Leap Ahead India. Helping Indian MSMEs and founders access global buyers, funding, markets, and mentors.