Marwadi University enters QS World University Rankings for computer science

Marwadi University has been ranked in the 751-850 band globally for Computer Science and Information Systems in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, marking its entry into the global rankings in this domain.

The university said that the recognition places it among the top 40 institutions in India for the subject, alongside leading institutes such as the IITs, and that it is the only university from Gujarat to feature in the rankings for Computer Science and Information Systems this year.

According to the institution, the QS subject rankings are considered among the most competitive global benchmarks for evaluating academic and research performance.

Reacting to the achievement, Trustee Dhruv Marwadi said, “The QS World University Rankings by Subject is widely regarded as one of the most competitive and credible global benchmarks. We are proud to be the only university from Gujarat to feature in this prestigious ranking. This milestone highlights our growing academic excellence, research capabilities, and industry alignment in the field of computer science and information systems.”

Pro-Vice Chancellor Sanjeet Singh further added, “The importance of such global ranking is also acknowledged at the highest levels of leadership. Our Hon’ble PM has frequently recognized the achievements of Indian universities on global platforms, encouraging them to strive for excellence and global competitiveness. We aim to continuously deliver high-quality education, foster innovation, and prepare students to excel in the rapidly evolving global landscape.”

The university also said that it had made its debut in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, securing a rank of 353, which it described as the highest debut ranking by an Indian university and that it established it as Gujarat’s Number 1 private university in the rankings.