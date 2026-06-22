Maruti Suzuki to set up advanced manufacturing labs at 5 ITIs in Gujarat

New Delhi: Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday said it will set up advanced manufacturing labs at five Industrial Training Institutes in Gujarat.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Employment and Training (DET), Government of Gujarat, for the purpose, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

The Advanced Manufacturing Labs (AMLs) will be sent up at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Palanpur, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Godhra, and Dahod, it added.