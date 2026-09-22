Maruti Suzuki eyes raising female student intake at JIM Manesar to 30% by 2028-29

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India aims to increase the female student intake at its Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing at Manesar to 30 per cent by the Academic Year 2028-29, in a bid to enhance women's participation in India's automotive manufacturing workforce.
The automaker currently has a 9 per cent female student intake at its Manesar institute.
It has introduced a fee waiver for female students from the current academic year, with plans to establish a dedicated hostel and provide a supportive environment for female trainees.
Japan-India Institutes for Manufacturing (JIMs) are a collaborative effort between the Governments of India and Japan to create a pool of skilled workforce for the manufacturing sector in India.
Maruti Suzuki has established four JIMs -- located at Mehsana and Gandhinagar in Gujarat, and Uncha Majra at Manesar and Sonipat in Haryana.
To build a stronger pipeline of trained women in the manufacturing sector, JIM Uncha Majra, Manesar is inducting female students aligned with regional job opportunities. JIM Uncha Majra, Manesar offers courses in 9 trades, primarily focused on the automotive sector.
Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "To increase female enrolment, we are adopting a holistic approach that focuses on creating a supportive and inclusive learning environment. This includes providing a dedicated women's hostel and increasing women's representation across faculty and support functions".
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.