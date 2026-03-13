Marathi mandatory in all schools in Maharashtra, action against defaulters: Education Minister
Mumbai: School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that a notification has been implemented to make Marathi language a compulsory subject in schools of all mediums and all management boards across Maharashtra.
He further said that strict action will be taken against schools that violate this regulation. He was responding to a question raised by member Harun Khan regarding this issue.
Minister Bhuse said that Marathi is mandatory in all schools regardless of the medium of instruction or board management as per the notification dated March 1, 2020.
“Even in schools following international or national curricula, Marathi must be taught as a 'second language' or 'third language.' Marathi cannot be excluded under any circumstances,” he clarified.
Following a specific complaint by MLA Harun Khan, the minister announced that the Education Department will conduct an immediate inspection of the school concerned.
“If Marathi is not being taught, necessary action will be taken after making the management aware of the legal requirements,” he added.
The rule applies to government, private, unaided, and all foreign board schools.
"As Marathi is the official language of the state, the government will not compromise on ensuring that the new generation learns it.
Institutions failing to comply will first receive a warning, and continued non-compliance will lead to the cancellation of the school's recognition,” said the minister.
Meanwhile, Minister Bhuse announced that to ensure quality and safe pre-primary education for children aged three to six years, the process of bringing a law for the mandatory portal registration, regulation, and quality assurance of private pre-primary schools is underway.
The issue regarding mandatory portal registration for private pre-primary schools was raised by member Manisha Chaudhary. To provide a centralised database for the state, district administration, and parents, registration on the 'Pre-School Registration Portal' was made mandatory via a government circular dated April 24, 2025.
According to the minister, schools are expected to provide details regarding location, number of classrooms, management, student strength, infrastructure, playground, sanitation, drinking water, CCTV, and staff.
“So far, 12,733 private pre-primary centres have registered. The remaining institutions have been urged to complete their registration. A proposal for a dedicated law has been prepared, with feedback incorporated from the Women and Child Development Department. It is currently in the final stages with the Law and Judiciary Department,” he said.
Minister Bhuse said that in the proposed law there are provisions for mandatory renewal of registration every three years, defined teacher qualifications and a student-teacher ratio of 20:1, child-centric curriculum, availability of toys, and educational materials and safe and child-friendly infrastructure, including classroom size and transport regulations.
He further added that the government aims to implement this Act before the upcoming academic year.
Minister Bhuse also mentioned that the government is considering limiting the distance of schools under RTE.
While it was proposed that schools should be within 1 km of a student's residence, the government is considering a limit of up to 3 km in areas where schools are not available within the shorter radius.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.