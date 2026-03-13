Marathi mandatory in all schools in Maharashtra, action against defaulters: Education Minister

Mumbai: School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that a notification has been implemented to make Marathi language a compulsory subject in schools of all mediums and all management boards across Maharashtra.

He further said that strict action will be taken against schools that violate this regulation. He was responding to a question raised by member Harun Khan regarding this issue.

Minister Bhuse said that Marathi is mandatory in all schools regardless of the medium of instruction or board management as per the notification dated March 1, 2020.