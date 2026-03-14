Marathi made a compulsory subject in all Maharashtra schools; strict action warned for violations: Minister

Mumbai: The state government has issued a notification making the Marathi language a compulsory subject in schools of all mediums and under all management boards across the state.



Strict action will be taken against schools that violate this rule, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse informed the Legislative Assembly.



Minister Bhuse was responding to a question raised by MLA Haroon Khan in the Assembly.

Bhuse said that according to the government notification issued on March 1, 2020, Marathi has been made a compulsory subject in schools of all mediums and under all managements in the state. In some international or national boards, Marathi must be taught either as a "second language" or a "third language". He clarified that under no circumstances can Marathi be excluded.

Responding to the complaint raised by MLA Haroon Khan regarding a particular school, Bhuse said the Education Department will immediately conduct an inspection of the institution. If it is found that Marathi is not being taught there, the school will be made aware of the legal provisions, and necessary action will be taken.

The minister further said that the rule of teaching Marathi in schools is not limited only to government schools but also applies to private, unaided, and schools affiliated with foreign boards. Since Marathi is the official language of the state, it is essential that the new generation learns it and contributes to its preservation, he said, adding that the state government will not make any compromise on the issue.

Schools that are not teaching Marathi will be instructed to implement the rule, and institutions that fail to comply with the order may have their recognition cancelled, Bhuse clarified.



MLAs Atul Bhatkhalkar and Amit Deshmukh also participated in the discussion on the issue in the Assembly.