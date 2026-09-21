Mapping Human Performance

As Indian sport becomes increasingly professional and data-driven, Sports Science is emerging as a career option for students interested in combining science, fitness and athletic performance. The field applies scientific principles to areas such as exercise physiology, biomechanics, sports psychology, nutrition, strength and conditioning, injury prevention and rehabilitation.
Allen Melito, Sports Scientist at FormulaxA, Chennai, entered the field through his own involvement in sports, particularly archery. His interest grew from wanting to understand the factors that influence athletic performance beyond skill and regular practice.
“Sports Science is the application of scientific principles to improve athletic performance, health, fitness and recovery,” Melito explains. Sports scientists use testing, data and evidence-based methods to understand how an individual performs and identify ways to improve training and recovery.
A bachelor’s degree in Sports Science, Sports and Exercise Science, Exercise Science, Sports Physiology or a related discipline can provide an entry point into the field. Depending on the chosen specialisation, students can pursue further qualifications or certifications in areas such as strength and conditioning, sports nutrition, exercise testing, biomechanics, first aid and sports-specific coaching.
The work is highly practical and varies according to the sport and role. Professionals may conduct fitness and performance assessments, analyse performance data, design or modify training programmes, monitor training loads and recovery, and track athletes’ progress. They may also work closely with coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists and sports psychologists.
“Students should not look at Sports Science as only one job. Explore the different specialisations and identify what interests you most,” says Melito, highlighting the importance of practical exposure alongside academic knowledge.
Career opportunities include roles as sports scientists, strength and conditioning coaches, exercise physiologists, sports nutritionists, biomechanists, performance analysts, rehabilitation specialists and sports science researchers. Professionals can find opportunities with sports teams, academies, high-performance centres, schools, universities, hospitals, research institutions and private performance facilities.
In India, entry-level salaries can commonly range from around ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 per month, although this varies based on the organisation, location, qualification and specialisation. With experience, professionals can move into senior performance, management, research or consultancy roles.
Melito sees growing opportunities for Sports Science in India as technology and data become increasingly integrated with sport. For aspiring students, he recommends building a strong foundation in exercise physiology, biomechanics and training principles while gaining hands-on experience through internships and working with athletes.