Mapping Human Performance

As Indian sport becomes increasingly professional and data-driven, Sports Science is emerging as a career option for students interested in combining science, fitness and athletic performance. The field applies scientific principles to areas such as exercise physiology, biomechanics, sports psychology, nutrition, strength and conditioning, injury prevention and rehabilitation.

Allen Melito, Sports Scientist at FormulaxA, Chennai, entered the field through his own involvement in sports, particularly archery. His interest grew from wanting to understand the factors that influence athletic performance beyond skill and regular practice.

“Sports Science is the application of scientific principles to improve athletic performance, health, fitness and recovery,” Melito explains. Sports scientists use testing, data and evidence-based methods to understand how an individual performs and identify ways to improve training and recovery.