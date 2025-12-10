"Many thought this was not possible in India, but you have made it possible," says Temasek Chairman Teo Chee Hean on country's reform progress

New Delhi: Teo Chee Hean, Chairman of Temasek and Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister of Singapore, lauded India's economic and administrative reforms while delivering the 5th Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture in the national capital.



Teo highlighted India's efforts to streamline the business environment, pointing to key reforms that have reshaped regulatory processes and improved efficiency. His remarks reflected growing international recognition of India's reform momentum.



He said, "To improve the ease of doing business, the GST has been simplified to create a unified national market. I congratulated the Finance Secretary on this earlier today. 29 Labour laws have also been consolidated into 4 codes to improve compliance. Many thought this was not possible in India, but you have made it possible."