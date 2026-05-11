Many students in low-fee private schools struggle with basic learning skills

BENGALURU: Over 35% of Grade 5 students in low-fee private schools are unable to read a Class 2 text and 60% cannot solve a basic division problem, revealed a NITI Aayog report released recently.

The report listed several challenges and bottlenecks in the education system in India. Increased dependency on private education systems and change in perception of government schools is one of them.

It highlighted that issues like lack of quality teaching or teachers, absence of sufficient teachers for students and low levels of learning among children are not just limited to government schools, but exist in private schools too.