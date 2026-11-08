Many barriers to women becoming entrepreneurs, time their scarcest capital: Experts

The government is looking to measure unpaid household work as part of the revised Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) from January 2027. The survey has been conducted since 2017 to measure unemployment and labour force participation.

Population Foundation of India Executive Director Poonam Muttreja told PTI that most women-led enterprises in India are small, informal and are run from home.

"Every door to growth is narrower for women. Few women own land or property in their own name, so they don't have collateral, and they are pushed towards small loans that keep businesses at survival scale in a few cases," she added.