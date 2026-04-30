Manthan at IIIT-H works towards enhancing Cyber safety

Excerpts

What specific gap in India’s cybersecurity ecosystem is the Cyber MANTHAN Centre aiming to fill?

India’s cybersecurity ecosystem has strengthened significantly through the efforts of institutions such as CERT-In, which handles cyber incident response, empanels auditors, and issues guidelines for organisations including MSMEs. It also facilitates training and coordination with state and global CERTs. National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) plays a key role in securing critical infrastructure and defining cybersecurity maturity frameworks.

At the enforcement level, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and cyber police units across states investigate cybercrime, monitor threats, and issue advisories. Oversight across agencies is coordinated by the National Cyber Security Coordinator’s office under the National Security Council Secretariat. Sectoral regulators like Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India enforce strict cybersecurity compliance in the BFSI sector, with penalties for violations. The Department of Telecommunications has also laid out extensive telecom security requirements.

However, critical gaps remain. Sectors such as power, oil and gas, transportation, healthcare, education, and consumer devices (phones, wearables, smart TVs, network equipment) lack comprehensive cybersecurity regulation and resilience frameworks. These domains present large attack surfaces, often with embedded foreign software components that may pose national security risks.

Additionally, the rapid deployment of generative and agentic AI across sectors introduces new cyber and privacy threats. While some regulators address fairness and explainability, cybersecurity risks linked to AI remain underexplored.

India has made progress in Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)0 security, data protection, and cybercrime response, but significant vulnerabilities persist in cyber-physical systems like power grids, water treatment plants, manufacturing, transport systems (metros), healthcare infrastructure, and even government systems. Another major gap is the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. There is also a misconception equating cybersecurity solely with hacking, whereas the field encompasses governance, resilience, and system-wide protection — areas that AI tools may reshape.

How does the centre differentiate itself from the existing ones?

Having previously co-founded cybersecurity research initiatives at IIT Kanpur, I observed a gradual shift where research centres began taking on operational roles — such as audits, SOC setups, and consulting — which diluted their focus on innovation. These activities are better suited to private companies.

Cyber MANTHAN is designed to remain a research-driven centre. It collaborates with regulators, government agencies, and industry to co-create solutions tailored to India’s threat landscape. The goal is to develop indigenous technologies, frameworks, and policies — not to compete with consulting firms. A key differentiator is its strong focus on AI security, an area still underexplored by most research centres. At MANTHAN, innovation is the priority; operational cybersecurity services are deliberately excluded from its mandate.

How will the centre enable real-time collaboration between academia, law enforcement, and industry?

We are already collaborating with the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) through the Vyuha Labs. This partnership focuses on developing advanced analytics for cybercrime data, generating predictive insights, and improving threat intelligence.

We are also integrating technologies like Bhashini to convert multilingual cybercrime complaints from helpline data into structured text, enabling further analysis such as modus operandi classification and intervention strategies.

In collaboration with NALSAR University of Law, we are establishing a centre for cyber law, policy, and technology to address evolving legal and regulatory challenges.

Additionally, we are developing AI-enabled forensic workflows in partnership with industry to offer ‘forensics as a service’ for MSMEs — making post-incident analysis more accessible and affordable.