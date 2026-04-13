Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates World Archery Para Series medallist

"I congratulate the Indian contingent who have returned as winners from the World Archery Para Series. With 13 medals, you all have enhanced the pride of India. When an athlete competes on the field and wins, it is not just an individual success; it also elevates the honour of the country. In the future, if anyone speaks about who won these 13 medals, they will say that India won 13 medals,' the sport minister said in his address.