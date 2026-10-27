Mansukh Mandaviya, Delhi L-G inaugurate DDA-University Sports Cup 2026

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Tuesday inaugurated the Delhi Development Authority - University Sports Cup 2026 at Roshanara Club to nurture sporting talent in city colleges.

With 10 universities competing across 5 team sports, the inaugural cup will give young athletes a platform to test their mettle, showcase their talent and pursue excellence, said an official.