Mann Ki Baat Quiz: PM Modi congratulates winners, announces next edition for Nov 29

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the winners of the Mann Ki Baat Quiz organised for the 139th episode of his monthly radio programme and announced that the next edition of the quiz will go live on November 29.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister's official website, narendramodi_in, announced the names of the top 10 lucky winners of the quiz conducted for the October 2026 episode.
"Hearty congratulations to our top performers! We are pleased to share the Top 10 Lucky Winners of the Mann Ki Baat Quiz for the 139th Episode (October 2026) on the NaMo App," the post said.
It also informed participants about the upcoming edition, adding, "Mark your calendars. The next edition of the quiz will go live on 29 November 2026, following PM Narendra Modi's next address. Stay tuned."
The Mann Ki Baat Quiz is an interactive online trivia competition organised by the Government of India through platforms such as the MyGov Quiz portal and the NaMo App.
It is designed to test participants' understanding of the subjects, inspiring community initiatives, policy-related highlights and stories discussed by Prime Minister Modi during his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat.
The quiz is also organised around significant milestones associated with the programme. Special editions have previously been launched to mark important occasions, including the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat in April 2023 and the completion of 10 years of the programme during October-November 2024.
The competition generally features multiple-choice questions (MCQs), which participants are required to answer within a specified time limit. In a typical format, contestants may be asked to attempt 10 questions within 300 seconds.
The quiz is also made available in several regional languages to encourage wider participation, and generally carries no negative marking for incorrect answers.
Participants stand a chance to receive cash prizes, certificates and recognition for their performance. Special milestone editions have offered substantial rewards, including grand prizes of up to Rs 1,00,000 for top performers, along with consolation prizes for runners-up.
Apart from the online quiz, youth organisations such as the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan have also conducted parallel competitions and organised interaction programmes involving dignitaries for the winners.
These initiatives aim to encourage young people to engage with the themes and messages highlighted during Mann Ki Baat and provide them with opportunities for wider participation.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.