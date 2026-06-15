Manipur to get India's first national sports university soon: CM Khemchand Singh

Imphal (PTI): Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Sunday said a national sports university will come up at Imphal West district in recognition of the "exceptional sporting talent and spirit of athletes" in the state.
Singh was talking to reporters at a programme to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government.
The sports university at Koutruk is likely to be inaugurated this year.
"Recognising the exceptional sporting talent and spirit of athletes in the state, a national sports university is being set up in Manipur under the leadership of the Prime Minister," the CM said.
Singh said Manipur has benefited through major initiatives in infrastructure, education, healthcare, sports, connectivity and social welfare, contributing significantly to the state's development and growth during the PM's tenure.
On the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Manipur, Singh stated that the long-cherished demand of people of the state was fulfilled by the NDA government on December 9, 2019.
The ILP is an official travel document.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.