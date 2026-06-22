Manipur: Summer vacation reduced in schools to compensate for academic time lost

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Monday said the state government had reduced the summer vacation in schools from three weeks to one week to compensate for academic time lost due to the violence that rocked the state in May.
Addressing the inaugural session of a three-day workshop on 'Reforms in School Education of Manipur: An Approach to Implementation, Challenges and Opportunities of NEP-2020', Singh said educational institutions and government offices had remained disrupted for nearly a month following the Tronglaobi incident in Bishnupur district in May, in which two children were killed in a bomb attack.
"Due to the current law and order situation in the state, the summer vacation has been reduced from three weeks to one week," he said.
The chief minister said Saturdays had been declared working days for all government departments to compensate for the lost working days.
"Saturdays will again be holidays once the pending work is completed," he said.
Singh also stated that teaching in a child's mother tongue as the medium of instruction up to class 5 would help students learn more effectively and at a faster pace.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.