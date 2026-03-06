Rayburn College organises global meet on ten years of Act East Policy

Churachandpur: A two-day international conference under the theme 'A Decade of Act East Policy: Grassroot Perspective from North East India' was held on March 5-6, at Rayburn College in Churachandpur, Manipur.

The event was organised by Rayburn College (Autonomous) and the Indo-Myanmar Borderland Institute, in collaboration with the Indian Council of World Affairs.



The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Avinash Paliwal, Reader in International Relations at the Department of Politics & International Relations, SOAS, University of London.



The conference featured a distinguished panel of plenary speakers, including Sabyasachi Dutta, Co-founder and Executive Director of Asian Confluence; Professor Kishalay Bhattacharjee, Dean of the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication and an award-winning author; Zomuana, Director of New Imaginations; and Dr. Fr. C.P. Anto, Principal of the Northeast Institute of Social Science and Research and a member of the Mizoram State Planning Board.