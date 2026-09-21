Manipur issues appointment orders to 93 Land Resources Department candidates under compassionate quota

Imphal, Sep 21 (IANS): Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday distributed appointment offer forms to 93 candidates under the die-in-harness scheme for the Land Resources Department.
Addressing the programme, held at the Main Conference Hall of the Manipur Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, the Chief Minister said that recruitment under the die-in-harness scheme was being carried out in accordance with the prescribed rules and guidelines.
The state government had earlier distributed appointment offer forms to 37 eligible candidates for appointment to the Excise Department under the die-in-harness scheme, he said. Khemchand Singh expressed confidence that the appointment of the new recruits would help the Land Resources Department clear its long-pending work and improve its functioning.
He added that, wherever required, other government departments could also initiate the process of recruitment under the die-in-harness scheme in accordance with the prescribed guidelines. In line with Monday's programme, appointment offer forms were also distributed in the districts by the respective Deputy Commissioners.
The programme, organised by the Land Resources Department, was attended by Thokchom Kirankumar, Secretary, Land Resources Department, administrative secretaries of various departments and Deputy Commissioners of various districts, who joined the function through video conferencing.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh met a team of the Shirui Lily Festival Organising Committee, led by Ukhrul Assembly constituency MLA Ram Muivah, along with Mayopam Shangh, Member of the Shirui Lily Festival Organising Committee, and Yungrei Shangh, Headman of Chingthak village, at his official bungalow on Monday.
The development of Shirui Heritage Village was discussed during the meeting. The annual Shirui Lily Festival is held in Manipur’s Ukhrul district and is organised by the Manipur Tourism Department.
The Shirui Lily Festival, mostly organised by the Meitei community, is celebrated in honour of the state flower, Shirui Lily. Underlining its ecological importance, the celebration takes place during the peak blooming season of the Shirui Lily, a rare and endangered flower that is found only in Manipur.
According to experts, the Shirui Lily grows on the top of the Shirui Hills in Ukhrul district and cannot be replanted anywhere else in the world. The state flower of Manipur fills the air with its pleasant fragrance during the blooming season.
The festival is observed primarily to spread awareness about and promote the conservation of the endangered state flower. The festival also provides an opportunity for people from various communities and tribes to come together, explore the picturesque Ukhrul district, one of the highest hill stations in Manipur, and gain deeper insights into the culture and traditions of the Tangkhul Naga tribe living in the area.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.