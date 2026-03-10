Manipur Guv Bhalla stresses preservation, academic study of state's cultural heritage

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday emphasised the need to preserve, promote and undertake in-depth academic study of the state's rich cultural heritage, highlighting its significance for future generations as well as for scholarly research.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the Manipur University of Culture, presided over the first Convocation Ceremony of the Manipur University of Culture held at the City Convention Centre in Imphal on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, Bhalla said that convocations mark one of the most significant milestones in the life of a university, symbolising the culmination of years of dedication, discipline and academic pursuit by students.