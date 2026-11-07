Kendriya Vidyalaya in Manipur: Govt allots four acres of land in Kakching

Imphal: The Manipur government approved a proposal for allotment of around 4 acres of land in Kakching district for establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya, an official statement said.
The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh.
The cabinet approved the "allotment of about 4 acres (1.6187 hectares) of state land at Wabagai (Revenue Village No. 66) in Kakching district, to the Directorate of Education (Schools) for establishing a Kendriya Vidyalaya", the statement said.
Kakching has had no Kendriya Vidyalaya since it became a district in 2016, and there are a few CBSE-affiliated schools, it said.
The new school will give children access to quality, affordable CBSE education close to home, sparing families the cost of sending them elsewhere, it said.
The council of ministers also green-lighted the Manipur Civil Services (Implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme under the National Pension System) Rules, 2026, effective from April 1, the statement said.
"Those completing 25 years of service will get a full assured monthly payout plus a lump sum, with proportionate pension after 20 years, family pension and dearness relief," it said.
The cabinet gave its nod to the Manipur Civil Services (Payment of Gratuity under the National Pension System) Rules, 2026, effective from April 1.
"Until now, there was no statutory provision for paying gratuity to state government employees appointed on or after January 1, 2005. Modelled on the central government's 2021 rules, the new rules provide retirement gratuity and death gratuity to all employees under the NPS, including those opting for the Unified Pension Scheme. Retiring employees and the families of those who die in service will now receive an assured lump sum as a legal entitlement," the statement added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.