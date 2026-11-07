Kendriya Vidyalaya in Manipur: Govt allots four acres of land in Kakching

"Until now, there was no statutory provision for paying gratuity to state government employees appointed on or after January 1, 2005. Modelled on the central government's 2021 rules, the new rules provide retirement gratuity and death gratuity to all employees under the NPS, including those opting for the Unified Pension Scheme. Retiring employees and the families of those who die in service will now receive an assured lump sum as a legal entitlement," the statement added.