Manipur CM urges Bimol Akoijam to vacate Lok Sabha seat

“Such grave misconduct by a holder of high legislative office and a professor is unacceptable and tarnishes the image of Manipur. As an MP represents the voice of the people, the sanctity of Parliament must be upheld. When its dignity is compromised, public trust is eroded. On moral grounds, Prof. Akoijam has lost the moral authority to continue as a public representative and should resign from the Lok Sabha immediately, respecting the sentiment of the people,” the Chief Minister said.