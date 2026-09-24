Manipur CM meets students chosen for semiconductor training at IIT Madras

Imphal, Sep 24 (PTI): Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Thursday interacted with students from minority, OBC and SC communities of the state who were selected to undergo skill training in semiconductor surface mount technology (SMT) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, an official statement said.
The interaction programme was held at the CM's secretariat, with officials and faculty members of IIT Madras joining through video conference.
Extending his best wishes to the selected students, Singh encouraged them to make the most of the opportunity and acquire skills that can open up new avenues for employment.
He also said that although the technical aspects of the semiconductor sector are specialised, the emerging field offers significant opportunities for the youth.
He expressed that the students would make good use of the training at IIT Madras and bring back valuable skills and experience to contribute to the state's development.
Twenty-five graduates, including 22 males and three females, were selected from among 75 applications following a selection process.
The students, irrespective of their graduate discipline, will undergo 15 days of residential training at IIT Madras, with the state government bearing the cost of training, accommodation and travel with the support of IIT Madras.
The programme aims at skill development and also facilitating employment opportunities for the trained youth.
After the completion of training, IIT Madras will provide job-placement assistance to successful trainees at various linked industries, it said.
(PTI)
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.