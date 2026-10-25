Manipur CM engages Japanese firms to boost overseas job opportunities for state's youth

Imphal (IANS): Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday met representatives of Zenken Corporation and six Japanese social welfare corporations to explore employment opportunities in Japan for the youth of the state.
The Chief Minister interacted with the representatives at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal, where discussions focused on recruitment initiatives and employment prospects for young people from Manipur in Japan.
The representatives of Zenken Corporation, along with those of six Japanese employer organisations, have been visiting Imphal to conduct a recruitment drive at the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International Academy, Manipur University, Imphal. The six Japanese organisations are Social Welfare Corporation Fukushi Gakudan, Social Welfare Corporation Gasshoen, Social Welfare Corporation Goshiki, Social Welfare Corporation Life no Gakkou, Social Welfare Corporation Mineyama and Social Welfare Corporation Kuneikai.
The recruitment drive is being jointly facilitated by NSDC International in collaboration with Manipur University, with support from the Department of Skills, Labour, Employment and Entrepreneurship (SLEE), Government of Manipur.
As part of the initiative, 12 candidates have been selected for placement in Japan. More than 230 youths from Manipur are currently working in Japan across different sectors, reflecting the growing employment opportunities available to skilled workers from the state in the Japanese labour market.
The Chief Minister also highlighted the state government's efforts to facilitate overseas employment for eligible youths. He said the government would soon organise training programmes for truck and taxi drivers seeking employment opportunities in Japan.
The state government will extend all possible support to the youth of Manipur who wish to pursue employment opportunities in Japan, with a focus on facilitating access to overseas job placements and relevant skill development initiatives.
The interaction was attended by N. Bandana Devi, Secretary of the Department of Skills, Labour, Employment and Entrepreneurship.
The Japanese delegation included IIDA Daisuke, President of Social Welfare Corporation Fukushi Gakudan; Kamio Masashi, Managing Director of Social Welfare Corporation Gasshoen; Iwaya Katsuyoshi, Facility Head of Social Welfare Corporation Goshiki; Okamoto Yusuke, Facility Head of Social Welfare Corporation Life no Gakkou; and Shimizu Mami, Management Staff of Social Welfare Corporation Mineyama.
Other representatives included Nakagawa Yukari, Manager of Zenken Corporation; Heidy Nerissa Putri, Supervisor of Zenken Corporation; and Masotmi Zimik, State Engagement Officer of NSDC, among others.
The interaction forms part of the state government's efforts to strengthen employment linkages with Japanese organisations and expand overseas job opportunities for Manipur's youth through recruitment drives, skill development and training programmes.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.