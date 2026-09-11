Manipur Police Recruitment: Cabinet approves filling of 2,720 vacant posts

Imphal: The Manipur Cabinet on Thursday decided to fill 2,720 vacant posts in the police department across various categories, a government spokesperson said.
Addressing a press briefing, government spokesperson Thokchom Radheshyam said, "The state government, in its Cabinet meeting held today, decided to fill 2,720 vacancies in Manipur Police across various categories."
"Manipur is facing unemployment issues today. In consideration of that, our seven-month-old government decided to recruit in the police department to provide opportunities to educated, qualified and fit candidates," he said.
Radheshyam said the recruitment would also include 125 posts reserved for meritorious sportspersons, constituting five per cent of the total vacancies.
On demands for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, he said, "The integrity of Manipur should not be affected. There should be a fair and just conduct of the Census and NRC. We are one on this point with the people's wishes. The Assembly recently also resolved for updation of the NRC."
He urged people to adopt forms of agitation that do not affect the rights of others and avoid violence and disruption.
On the economic blockade along national highways, he said, "We all know how blockades affect the people. We are contacting stakeholders and discussing how to resolve it."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.