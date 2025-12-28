Manipal Marathon 2026 to host 20,000 runners with focus on sustainability

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, will host the eighth edition of the Manipal Marathon on Sunday, February 8, 2026, from 5 am onwards at KMC Greens, Manipal. Recognised as one of India’s largest student-organised community fitness events, the marathon is expected to see participation from nearly 20,000 runners, including over 100 international athletes, with a total prize pool exceeding ₹25 lakh.
The 2026 edition is themed “Miles for a Greener Tomorrow” and carries the tagline “Run for a Sustainable Future”, highlighting MAHE’s focus on environmental responsibility, inclusive fitness and community well-being. The marathon also reflects the institution’s ongoing initiatives in tree plantation, biodiversity conservation, solar energy adoption, waste management, rainwater harvesting and sustainable mobility.
The event will feature five race categories — the 42 km Full Marathon, 21 km Half Marathon, 10 km, 5 km and a 3 km Fun Run — catering to professional athletes, amateur runners and fitness enthusiasts across age groups. Participants are expected from across India and abroad, with runners representing Dubai, England, Ethiopia, Germany, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the United States.
Race day will begin with the 42 km Full Marathon flag-off at 5 am, followed by the 21 km Half Marathon at 5.30 am, the 10 km run at 6 am, the 5 km run at 6.45 am and the 3 km Fun Run at 8 am. Special category races for physically and visually challenged participants will be flagged off at 8.30 am.
The event will conclude with a post-run carnival at KMC Greens, featuring music, cultural performances, interactive fitness activities and food stalls. The organisers said the carnival is designed to create a festive atmosphere for runners, families and spectators.
A key highlight of the marathon is the scenic beachside route for the 42 km Full Marathon. This year’s 10 km run will follow a newly introduced route leading to the Manipal Hospice Respite Centre.
The Manipal Hospice Respite Centre integrates advanced palliative care with research and education and is envisioned as a facility attached to both a medical college and a tertiary care hospital, catering to cancer and non-cancer conditions. The centre aims to deliver innovative care models while training future palliative care specialists.
Emphasising inclusivity, the marathon will include special participation categories for physically and visually challenged runners, along with age-specific categories. Trained volunteers and support teams will be deployed along the route to ensure safety and assistance.
Ahead of the Manipal Marathon, MAHE will organise the inaugural MAHETHON 2026, a half-marathon scheduled for January 25, 2026, at the MAHE Bengaluru Campus. Together, MAHETHON and the Manipal Marathon reflect MAHE’s pan-India vision of positioning fitness as a shared social responsibility.
The press meet was attended by senior officials of MAHE, including Pro Vice Chancellors, the Registrar, the Chief Operating Officer (Operations) and the Secretary of the Sports Council.