Manipal Marathon 2026 to host 20,000 runners with focus on sustainability

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, will host the eighth edition of the Manipal Marathon on Sunday, February 8, 2026, from 5 am onwards at KMC Greens, Manipal. Recognised as one of India’s largest student-organised community fitness events, the marathon is expected to see participation from nearly 20,000 runners, including over 100 international athletes, with a total prize pool exceeding ₹25 lakh.

The 2026 edition is themed “Miles for a Greener Tomorrow” and carries the tagline “Run for a Sustainable Future”, highlighting MAHE’s focus on environmental responsibility, inclusive fitness and community well-being. The marathon also reflects the institution’s ongoing initiatives in tree plantation, biodiversity conservation, solar energy adoption, waste management, rainwater harvesting and sustainable mobility.

The event will feature five race categories — the 42 km Full Marathon, 21 km Half Marathon, 10 km, 5 km and a 3 km Fun Run — catering to professional athletes, amateur runners and fitness enthusiasts across age groups. Participants are expected from across India and abroad, with runners representing Dubai, England, Ethiopia, Germany, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the United States.