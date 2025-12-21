Mangroves that spoke back: Radhika Suri’s new book born from a moment in the sundarbans

Where warm sand meets salty waves, where roots tangle like puzzles and the air hums with invisible life, the mangroves stand patient, ancient, and unshaken. For educator, nature enthusiast, and author Radhika Suri, these trees are not just ecosystems. They are magic, mystery and a whisper that refused to leave her.

“My father instilled in me a deep love for nature. He took me out every single day, and this turned me into a keen observer. I believe, this foundation ensures I am always in a state of wonder and curiosity,” she says, recalling moments from her childhood. Growing up in Goa, mangroves were part of Radhika’s landscape — sturdy silhouettes in murky water, glossy green leaves catching the sun.

But one moment, she recalls, stayed etched deeper than the rest. On a work trip to the Sundarbans around six years ago, she found herself waiting for a boat, exhausted, the tide low, the air thick. “I saw a mangrove while waiting, the glossy green leaves and the floating roots in the murky water stayed with me, and that memory never faded.” It was at that moment that the idea of Whispers of the Mangroves (HarperCollins; ₹399), her latest book took shape. The book is co-authored by Chetna Singh Kaith, currently associated with WWF Canada, and illustrated by Pari Satarkar.