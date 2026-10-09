Mangalore University expands course offerings, affiliation network reaches 150 institutions

With the latest changes, the university’s affiliated network comprises 150 institutions. However, the council also took note of the non-renewal of affiliation for four colleges for the current academic year.

The colleges are Ambika Mahavidyalaya in Puttur, Anjuman First Grade College in Jokatte, Prerana College in Mangaluru and Sri Bharathi College in Mangaluru.

Among the key academic proposals approved by the council is the introduction of Tulu as an optional subject at the degree level at Alva’s College in Moodubidire. The initiative will provide students an opportunity to study the region’s language and cultural heritage as part of their higher education.