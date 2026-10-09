Mangalore University expands course offerings, affiliation network reaches 150 institutions

Mangalore University has approved a range of new academic programmes and course proposals for the 2026–27 academic year, with a focus on multidisciplinary learning, regional language studies and career-oriented education.
The university’s Academic Council cleared the proposals to expand educational opportunities and align courses with changing student aspirations and employment requirements. Vice-chancellor P L Dharma said the university was reviewing its academic framework to ensure that students had access to contemporary fields of study with career prospects.
With the latest changes, the university’s affiliated network comprises 150 institutions. However, the council also took note of the non-renewal of affiliation for four colleges for the current academic year.
The colleges are Ambika Mahavidyalaya in Puttur, Anjuman First Grade College in Jokatte, Prerana College in Mangaluru and Sri Bharathi College in Mangaluru.
Among the key academic proposals approved by the council is the introduction of Tulu as an optional subject at the degree level at Alva’s College in Moodubidire. The initiative will provide students an opportunity to study the region’s language and cultural heritage as part of their higher education.
The council also approved proposals for multidisciplinary and career-oriented programmes, including specialised business management certifications and digital marketing courses. These programmes aim to provide students with practical exposure and skills relevant to the corporate sector.
Dharma said colleges had been encouraged to propose programmes that address regional needs as well as emerging employment opportunities. He added that the university would support initiatives that strengthen regional heritage and introduce relevant technical and professional courses, subject to the prescribed regulatory framework.
The vice-chancellor also urged heads of affiliated institutions to comply with university statutes and regulations while implementing the newly approved programmes.
The university is expected to monitor the academic and administrative implementation of the courses during the 2026–27 academic year to ensure that the new offerings meet the required standards.