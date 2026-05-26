Mangalagiri to host Major AI healthcare and MedTech event

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to host a landmark event on AI-driven healthcare systems, with a strategic partners’ conclave and the grand finale of the MedTech Challenge scheduled for Tuesday in Mangalagiri.

It will bring together nearly 300 participants, including representatives of start-ups, agencies, Central and State officials, and experts from allied sectors. The conclave will showcase the outcomes of pilot projects where AI-based services were deployed in government hospitals. Representatives of participating start-ups will present live demonstrations of their innovations and share experiences of delivering AI-enabled healthcare to patients.

The highlight of the evening will be the announcement of the winners of the MedTech Challenge Grand, with Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav presenting cash awards.

Under the AP MedTech Innovation Challenge, 18 start-ups competed across four categories-diagnostic tools, portable point-of-care devices, smart monitoring and wearables, and remote care telemedicine.

Over a 37-day period, these firms provided services to 15,000 patients under medical vigil, covering areas such as TB detection, eye screening, cervical cancer screening, neonatal respiratory issues, cardiac monitoring, and AI-assisted doctor-patient interactions.

The Committee for Applied Technologies in Health (CATH) will select winners in each category, with the top three start-ups receiving incentives of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, amounting to a total of `40 lakh.

The event will also feature a special session on best practices in AI for healthcare, with participation from leading voices including Kiran Gopal Vaska (Joint Secretary, National Health Authority), Dr Anand Govindaluri (Founder & CEO, Govin Capital, Singapore), Dr VVS Prabhakar (Association of Physicians of India), Srinivasa Subrahmanyam (Senior Vice President, Radix Infinite, Toronto), Health Secretary Saurabh Gaur, Commissioner of Health Ganesan Veerapandian, and Secondary Health Director Chakradhar Babu.

Officials noted that the initiative, aligned with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, has already demonstrated promising results in pilot mode, paving the way for scaling up AI-enabled healthcare services across the State.