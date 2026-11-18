New Delhi: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with representatives of 13 sports universities from across the country and urged them to integrate their resources for the development of athletes and coaches.
"Our vision is to make Sports Universities the hub of the entire sports ecosystem, where athletes, coaches, training, research, competitions, and world-class infrastructure are all developed together," Mandaviya said.
The Minister encouraged all universities to develop their own expertise in particular sports but maintain a cooperative approach in knowledge sharing.
"We will no longer work in silos. By integrating our efforts, resources, and expertise, we will build a strong, collaborative national sports ecosystem," said Mandaviya.
"Every Coach exchange, knowledge exchange, and resource sharing among universities will be promoted," he added in a release from the Sports Ministry.
Mandaviya also asked the universities to build sports professionals who are not necessarily athletes.
"Universities must focus on developing specialised expertise in emerging sectors such as Sports Science, Sports Law, and Sports Tourism, to develop skilled professionals and strong institutional capabilities in these fields across India," he said.
"Sports Universities must not limit themselves to just athletes, but also develop sports professionals who can contribute to sports management, administration, and the overall sports ecosystem," he further stated.
The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, Secretary (Sports) Hari Ranjan Rao, and Vice-Chancellors and representatives from 13 Sports Universities.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.