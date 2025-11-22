Mandatory TET ruling: Tamil Nadu minister Anbil Mahesh, teachers to meet union education min

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday said that he would take representatives of teachers’ associations to meet Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to seek relief from the Supreme Court’s recent judgment, which made the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for all in-service teachers handling classes 1 to 8.

He added that he will meet Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday to decide on the next course of action.

According to the representatives from the teachers association, the minister, along with MP P Wilson, is expected to discuss the possibility of bringing a state-level legislation to exempt in-service teachers from TET.

The minister has assured that the DMK will raise the issue in Parliament, the association members said.