MANAS helpline records nearly 1 million attempts for connection

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS): National Narcotics Helpline MANAS (Madak Padarth Nishedh Asoochna Kendra) recorded almost 1 million (over 9.94 lakh) connection attempts since launch for confidential drug reporting and support, the government said on Thursday.
Nearly 2,65,673 drug‑related inputs were recorded on the portal as of June 2026 and MANAS has generated over 16,200 actionable drug‑trafficking intelligence inputs and connected over 47,500 calls to professional counselling services, an official statement said.
To strengthen citizen participation and improve access to support services, the government recognised the need for an accessible and confidential platform for reporting drug-related activities and seeking assistance.
To bridge this need, MANAS was launched on 18 July 2024 under the aegis of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, in collaboration with the Digital India Corporation (DIC).
Built as a secure, technology-driven platform, MANAS enables citizens to report drug-related activities, seek counselling, and access rehabilitation support at any time.
Over 32,900 citizens have been assisted for substance‑abuse concerns, and more than 12,800 rehabilitation requests have been addressed since inception.
The platform is accessible through the national helpline number 1933, the official portal, email and the UMANG app. Through these platforms, MANAS empowers citizens to actively participate in the fight against drug abuse instead of remaining silent bystanders, the statement noted.
Citizens can confidentially report drug trafficking, peddling, illegal cultivation, and related activities without revealing their identity.
People affected by addiction can access counselling and support, with calls transferred to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment helpline 14446.
Digital ticket generation and workflow management enable faster information sharing with concerned agencies, improving coordination and response time.
Inclusive features such as multilingual call support, a Smart IVRS, chatbot integration and regional language assistance are being developed to widen access further, the statement noted.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.