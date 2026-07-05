Management graduates with AI skills in top demand among global recruiters, finds survey

New Delhi: A survey of corporate employers done by GMAC, the global body that conducts the GMAT exam for some of the top management schools worldwide, has shown that skills like AI and data interpretation are top draws among global recruiters.

The 2026 Corporate Recruiters Survey showed that employers value those graduates who understand AI tools and their application. However, it remains one of the skills that graduates are seen as least prepared to demonstrate, the survey found.

The survey saw participation from 621 corporate recruiters and hiring managers from staffing firms, with respondents from 39 countries.

The survey found that a third of the employers have replaced entry-level roles with AI. These roles span coding, data entry and customer services and were most prominent in technology and manufacturing sectors.

The survey revealed that compared to five years ago, more employers in Western Europe and Southeast and East Asia are willing to hire candidates who require additional documentation, while US employers are less likely to go for international hires.

US employers are willing to recruit international students for roles that are outside the country and not for the headquarters that are in the US. Four out of 10 US employers attributed the drop in stateside international hiring specifically to US government policies.

"As new student, work, and other visa policies and practices have been introduced, some U.S. employers appear to be repositioning how they hire international talent," the survey report stated. Another major finding of the survey is the growing recognition of online courses among global employers, except in consultancy jobs.

Around 61 per cent of employers now accept students from online courses and consider them as equals to those who pursued in-person degrees.

Employers are less likely to go for in-person and on-campus hiring as the trend is shifting towards more digital recruitment, the survey showed."As new student, work, and other visa policies and practices have been introduced, some U.S. employers appear to be repositioning how they hire international talent," the report stated.