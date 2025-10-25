Man on bicycle opens fire near Harvard campus, search for suspect ongoing

A momentary panic broke out at Harvard University on Friday morning when reports of a shooting near Sherman Street, near the Radcliffe Quad, caused police to issue a shelter-in-place advisory for students and faculty.

The Harvard University Police Department (HUPD) issued an advisory just after 11 am (US local time), asking everyone to stay indoors.

According to Harvard Crimson, the Cambridge Police Department stated at 11:48 am (US local time) that there was "no ongoing public safety risk at this time," and the university lifted the alert shortly thereafter.

“Cambridge Police are reporting that an unidentified male on a bicycle just shot at another person on Sherman Street. The suspect is on a bicycle heading toward Garden Street. Please avoid the area and shelter in place,” a statement on Harvard University's website read.

Cambridge Police reported that a second alarm was sent 10 minutes later via the university's MessageMe text and email system.

A third alarm, about 11:30 am, mentioned that the suspect may have been travelling toward Harvard Square.

Police later discovered ballistic evidence at the scene, but determined that no one was harmed.

According to an official statement, Cambridge Police are currently on the scene of a shooting incident on Sherman Street near Danehy Park in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

"The ballistic evidence has been recovered. There are no known victims or ongoing public safety threats at this time," it stated on X.

Police said that no victims have been identified so far, and there is no risk to public safety.