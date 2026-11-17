Srinagar, Nov 16 (IANS): The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a man in Kupwara district on Monday for allegedly cheating several unemployed youths out of Rs 3.90 lakh by promising them jobs as Special Police Officers (SPOs) through forged recommendation orders.
According to a police statement, the accused has been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Pandit, a resident of Nutnoosa and son of Bashir Ahmad Pandit.
Investigators said the accused collected money from multiple job aspirants under the false pretext of securing their engagement in the police force, handing them fabricated recommendation orders that purportedly bore the signatures of senior government officers.
The fraud came to light after local authorities received a formal complaint regarding the job scam.
Acting on the grievance, the Kupwara police registered a First Information Report under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005.
Following the registration of the case, police teams apprehended Pandit. Authorities have launched a broader investigation to trace financial transactions, verify the authenticity of the recovered documents, and determine whether other accomplices or inter-district networks were involved in the racket.
Special Police Officers serve as locally recruited personnel who assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in maintaining public order, gathering intelligence, and supporting counter-insurgency operations.
Recognising the vital role these personnel play in counter-terrorism efforts, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has proposed a substantial increase in their monthly emoluments, with a formal order regarding the remuneration enhancement expected before the end of the year.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.