Mammootty awarded honorary D.Litt. by Mahatma Gandhi University

Director Rajkumar Periasamy had taken to his X timeline to personally welcome the Malayalam superstar. He had said, "Dear @mammukka, the day you said ‘Yes’ I knew the Almighty has blessed #D55 with divinity. I’m honoured and ecstatic to welcome you, our very own #Mammootty sir on board for the film! Can’t wait to see your magic unfold along with @dhanushkraja sir. Here’s to my #OyeMammootty times for life."

(IANS)