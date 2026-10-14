Mamata Banerjee backs youth demonstrators after Delhi Police send 14 protesters to Tihar Jail

“We, and many generations before us, have fought strongly for our democratic rights. We must continue to do so. I strongly condemn the arrest of Ashutosh and Saurav of the CJP. These moments are about us all, pledging and standing up to fight unitedly to protect our great democracy. This is an attempt to intimidate and silence an entire generation. This is unacceptable. We must never surrender our constitutional rights,” said the former Chief Minister in a social media message.