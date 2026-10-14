Mamata Banerjee backs youth demonstrators after Delhi Police send 14 protesters to Tihar Jail

Kolkata, Oct 14 (IANS): Former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on charges of trespassing at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and also committed to always side with the CJP’s movement.
“We, and many generations before us, have fought strongly for our democratic rights. We must continue to do so. I strongly condemn the arrest of Ashutosh and Saurav of the CJP. These moments are about us all, pledging and standing up to fight unitedly to protect our great democracy. This is an attempt to intimidate and silence an entire generation. This is unacceptable. We must never surrender our constitutional rights,” said the former Chief Minister in a social media message.
She also claimed that the “murder of democracy” was happening in many parts of the country.
“14,000 of our people in Bengal are facing the brunt of police and political atrocities. A government that has forgotten that ‘it is of the people, by the people, for the people’ is nearing its end. To the millions of young people, I say: Your Didi is with you - today and forever! Let us stand together and save our Mother India,” she said.
Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, were in the national capital recently to take part in the CJP movement demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar.
Delhi Police had already banned protest demonstrations at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. However, on the very next day after the ban was imposed, a total of 14 CJP supporters, including Ashutosh and Saurav, climbed the wall of Jantar Mantar and entered the premises.
They were carrying the Tricolour and were initially detained, but the Delhi Police arrested them late on Tuesday.
Ashutosh, Saurabh and others were produced before the court of an executive magistrate on Wednesday and were remanded to five-day judicial custody.
They have been sent to Tihar Jail.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.