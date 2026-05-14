Mamata Banerjee appoints Kalyan Banerjee as new AITC Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

Kolkata (West Bengal) [india], May 14 (ANI): The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Thursday appointed senior leader Kalyan Banerjee as the new Chief Whip of the party in the Lok Sabha (LS), replacing Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

The announcement was made by West Bengal's former Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee during an internal party meeting held at her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat area, according to the party AITC.

Earlier on May 9, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) announced key legislative appointments on the day BJP government assumed office in the state. The party has appointed senior leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

The party named Asima Patra and Nayana Bandyopadhyay as the Deputy Leaders of Opposition. Party leader Firhad Hakim has been appointed as Chief Whip.

In a release, the Trinamool Congress congratulated the newly-appointed leaders and expressed confidence in their commitment towards public service and the interests of the people of Bengal.

"We congratulate the leaders and wish them success in working with commitment for the interest of people of Bengal," the release added.