Malaysia Higher Education Forum lays the foundation for India-Malaysia education tie-ups

Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), in collaboration with the Consulate General of Malaysia in Chennai, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and host institution Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, successfully hosted the Malaysia–India Higher Education Forum 2025 (MAHEF2025–India), marking a significant step forward in bilateral education engagement.

The forum underscored Malaysia’s growing focus on internationalisation and transnational education, while reinforcing the long-standing education and people-to-people ties between Malaysia and India. Held under the theme “Intensifying Internationalisation in the Context of the Global South Agenda,” MAHEF2025–India aimed to deepen cooperation in higher education, expand joint research and innovation initiatives, and promote greater mobility of students, academics and skilled talent between the two countries.

The event brought together higher education leaders, academicians, education counsellors, industry representatives and students from both nations, reflecting strong and growing interest in strengthening Malaysia–India education collaboration.