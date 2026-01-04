Malayali who ‘stitched’ Navy’s tryst with tradition

Construction began in December ’23

“A replica is on display in a museum of Salalah to illustrate the craftsmanship. I had also built a replica of Noah’s ark in Alappuzha. It was made from traditional materials and was used in a documentary. Recently, I built a dhow in Abu Dhabi using grass and reeds. The design was developed based on Portuguese text,” Babu said.

The Indian Navy proposed to build a vessel using fifth-century technology and was on the lookout for a shipwright, when its officers received information regarding Babu’s Gulf projects.

He started building Kaundinya on December 15, 2023 and completed it last March. Commander Hemanth Kumar, of the Directorate of Naval Architecture, was in charge of the project. Hodi Innovations implemented the project at Divar Island in Goa.

Babu sourced the karimaruthu, the hard timber known as Indian laurel, from Wayanad for the foundation of the vessel. Teak wood was used for the two 16m-long masts while timber of jackfruit and Malabar kino trees were used for the frame.

Explaining the process, Babu said coconut fibre was used as a filler for the joints, to make the vessel watertight.

Kundroos resin, a natural gum, was applied between wooden joints, while fish oil and limestone powder were applied to enhance the wood’s durability. The external hull was treated with a pigment for preservation.

