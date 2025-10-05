Malayali founder proves failure is stepping stone in blazing AI trail

KOCHI: Artificial intelligence (AI) today looks like a ring dominated by giants such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude — each armed with billions and global reach.
Yet in Bengaluru, a lean startup is preparing to pull its weight.
Introducing Webenoid: founded by 36-year-old Joel Immanuel, born and raised in Bengaluru but with roots in Alappuzha, Kerala. Joel, who is fluent in Malayalam, has spent nearly a decade betting on India building AI models of its own — to solve problems global giants overlook. Joel’s last corporate role was with IBM, which he left in 2010 to pursue his vision.
Over the years, Webenoid folded seven times, each failure forcing him into contract work to keep it alive. His personal stake? Nearly Rs 10 crore in savings.
“Every collapse was a chance to rebuild smarter,” he says.
Now, with a 33-member team in place and a January 2026 launch in sight, Webenoid is ready to roll with the punches.
At its core lies a deceptively simple idea: a single line of code that turns any website into an intelligent hub. Once embedded, the site can answer queries, qualify leads, schedule appointments, and offer 24/7 support.
“This isn’t about sticking a chatbot on to your website,” Joel explains. “It’s about creating AI staff, digital teammates that handle routine tasks and free up humans for strategy and creativity.” Joel’s boldest bet is in education. He noticed students racing ahead with AI while teachers risked losing relevance.
The problem wasn’t knowledge, it was that educators weren’t trained to “speak AI”.
Webenoid approaches this with AI-driven batches. Teachers upload curriculum and student lists; Webenoid creates batches, sends invites, and ensures curriculum-aligned answers. Students progress evenly, while higher-level insights are introduced when peers ask tougher questions. “It’s like a tutor that never tires, but with the teacher always in control,” Joel says. And it’s priced for Indian classrooms: Rs 25-50 a month, compared to ChatGPT’s Rs 300.
The same model works for enterprises. Companies can create batches for employees linked to a shared knowledge base. Staff get consistent, company-aligned answers, while managers see knowledge gaps instantly. Unlike general-purpose large language models, Webenoid has chosen specialised excellence in business automation and intelligence.
‘India is not that bad’
Can an Indian startup thrive in the crowded AI race? Joel answers with a smile: “India is not that bad.” It’s not bravado, but conviction. He believes India’s edge lies in scaling at lower costs, solving practical problems, and proving innovation doesn’t always need billion-dollar backing.
Joel isn’t claiming that Webenoid will topple OpenAI. Instead, he’s carving a different path. “The narrative that only billion-dollar funding wins in AI is wrong. Global players are great at general-purpose tasks. We’re building AI that does business automation well.” That focus powers Webenoid’s proprietary models — Elara, tuned for conversational intelligence, and AetherMind, built for enterprise workflows. Together, they form what Joel calls a “reliable digital teammate.”
Built in India, for the world
Proudly homegrown and trained on Indian data, Webenoid is independent of foreign tech. As a Meta Business Partner, it integrates with WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. “Make in India isn’t just a slogan — it’s how we’ve built Webenoid,” Joel says.
The mobile app is ready but deliberately put on hold. Joel wants one big bang, not a slow rollout. By launching simultaneously for classrooms and businesses, he hopes to spark scale from day one.
From seven shutdowns to a focused comeback, Webenoid is proof that India’s AI story is being written not just by large global players; but also in Bengaluru — by a trailblazer from Alappuzha who just refused to quit.
Edu solutions
