Malayalam losing appeal among SSLC students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Are school students in Kerala steadily losing interest in Malayalam as a medium of instruction?

As per the data from the Pareeksha Bhawan, the number of students who wrote SSLC exams in Malayalam has seen a significant fall from 55.93% in the 2018-19 academic year to 36.56% in 2024-25.

Of the 4,27,017 students who appeared this March, only 1,56,161 wrote the exam in Malayalam medium, which is 87,000 less than the 2,43,409 students who appeared in 2019.