Making tech work in the classroom

As classrooms across India continue shifting toward technology-enabled learning, teachers remain at the centre of this transformation — yet the journey is far from seamless. While digital tools promise more interactive and inclusive education, many educators still grapple with uneven infrastructure, limited training, and the pressure to adapt quickly to new platforms. Bridging this gap requires more than just devices; it calls for sustained support, intuitive tools, and solutions that genuinely respond to teachers’ day-to-day realities.

In this conversation with Eric Wei, General Manager, ViewSonic Asia Pacific, we explore the challenges educators face in adopting digital tools, and how companies like ViewSonic are working to make digital transformation more accessible, practical, and empowering for teachers everywhere.

1) What are the key challenges teachers face while adopting digital tools?

- Despite the growing push toward digital learning, many teachers still find the transition challenging. Limited access to reliable infrastructure, inadequate training, and a lack of confidence in using technology often hinder effective adoption. For some, integrating digital tools into existing teaching methods without compromising learning outcomes can feel overwhelming. Time constraints further add to the struggle, leaving little room to explore new platforms or create digital content. Uneven access to devices and connectivity, especially in underserved regions, also restricts inclusivity. Beyond these issues, teachers need consistent technical support, localised content, and structured guidance to truly harness the potential of digital tools and make technology a meaningful part of the classroom experience.

2) How can these challenges be addressed?

- Addressing these challenges begins with empowering teachers through the right mix of training, tools, and support. Continuous professional development programs, such as those offered by ViewSonic under its Future School initiative, help educators build digital confidence and seamlessly integrate technology into everyday teaching. Through its Teacher’s Training Program, ViewSonic equips educators to effectively use its EdTech solutions like myViewBoard software and ViewBoard displays. Complementing this are intuitive tools like ViewLesson and ViewLesson AI Studio, which enable teachers to create and customize digital content with ease. The ViewSonic Educator Community further fosters collaboration and shared learning. By strengthening infrastructure and providing consistent technical support, ViewSonic ensures that technology becomes not just a tool, but a true enabler of impactful, engaging, and inclusive learning experiences.

3) What initiatives is ViewSonic introducing to make the digital adoption journey easier for educators?

- ViewSonic has built a comprehensive education ecosystem that combines innovative technology, professional training, and global collaboration to simplify the digital adoption process for teachers. The company’s approach focuses on empowering educators through a range of thoughtfully designed initiatives mentioned below that address every stage of their digital teaching journey.

myViewBoard Ecosystem: A secure, cloud-based teaching platform that enables educators to prepare, present, and share lessons effortlessly — across both physical and virtual classrooms.

ViewBoard Interactive Displays: Intuitive, all-in-one digital whiteboards that enhance engagement and collaboration, featuring seamless connectivity with the myViewBoard suite.

ViewSonic Educator Community: A global network where teachers share experiences, best practices, and creative lesson ideas to inspire others and grow together.

Teacher Certification Program: ViewSonic’s professional certification pathway equips educators with the skills and confidence to leverage digital tools effectively.

Partnership Initiatives: ViewSonic collaborates with schools, governments, and educational institutions worldwide to co-create future-ready classrooms that support blended and hybrid learning models.

Through these initiatives, ViewSonic aims to make digital transformation accessible, practical, and sustainable for educators at every level.

5) In your experience, what factors make digital tools more teacher-friendly and impactful?

- From our experience, digital transformation in education succeeds only when technology truly supports the educator’s needs. The most effective tools are intuitive, easy to use, and integrate seamlessly into existing teaching workflows. Flexibility is essential—allowing teachers to adapt lessons across hybrid, online, or in-person settings without added complexity. ViewSonic places strong emphasis on personalisation, engagement, and interactivity through solutions like the myViewBoard Ecosystem and ViewLesson AI Studio, which empower teachers to easily create and customise digital content using AI-driven features. Equally important are ongoing training, technical support, and access to a global educator community that fosters shared learning and innovation. At its core, every ViewSonic education solution is built around one belief, technology should empower teachers, not overwhelm them.