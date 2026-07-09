Making students employment-ready top priority, says Tripura University's new V-C

Agartala: Professor Debabrata Das took charge as the new vice-chancellor of Tripura University on Wednesday and said his top priority would be to equip students with skills to improve their employability.
Das took charge at the central university's campus in Suryamaninagar in West Tripura, according to an official statement.
"Our main goal is to develop the students' skills and make them eligible for employment. Tripura University has a special role in improving the quality of higher education in the state," said Das, who previously served as adviser to the Higher Education Department of the Assam government and as vice chancellor of Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management, Sivasagar.
Das was appointed vice-chancellor of Tripura University by President Droupadi Murmu, who is also the visitor of the varsity, on July 2.
He thanked the university's former vice-chancellors, students, faculty members, researchers and staff for their contribution towards improving the institution.
Das is the 11th permanent vice-chancellor of Tripura University.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.