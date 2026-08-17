Making reels on railway tracks: RPF warns Bengal youth against stone-pelting and stunt videos

Kolkata, Aug 17 (IANS): In an outreach programme, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of Eastern Railway (ER) interacted with people living near railway stations and tracks, particularly youth, to raise awareness about unlawful activities that can harm passengers and themselves. The initiative was part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations.
Such programmes were organised across all four ER divisions: Howrah, Sealdah, Asansol and Malda. Security personnel highlighted the dangers and legal consequences of stone‑pelting at moving trains, stressing that it not only damages railway property but can also cause serious injuries to passengers.
The risk is particularly high in suburban EMU locals, which are often crowded with passengers travelling near the gates.
“In recent times, there have been reports of youngsters getting involved in illegal activities for the sake of making reels. In a few cases, they have even pelted stones at running trains. We tried to sensitise people by saying that their relatives and friends could also be travelling on the trains on which stones are being thrown. They were also told about the legal implications of such acts,” an official said.
People were also sensitised about human trafficking, unnecessary pulling of alarm chains, trespassing on tracks and other crimes. They were advised to call 139 and report any suspicious activity on trains or near tracks.
Officials noted that wrongful use of alarm chains leads to unnecessary detention of trains, while trespassing has killed hundreds of people across ER’s jurisdiction in the first seven months of 2026. Trespassing by road vehicles can also cause major accidents, damage railway property and delay services.
The RPF distributed footballs and other items among children to build stronger community bonds. ER also launched its three‑month Vigilance Awareness Campaign on Monday, focusing on ethical governance, corruption prevention and institutional accountability.
Officials said the initiative aims to build public trust and encourage stakeholders to uphold ethical practices as a foundation for sustainable institutional growth.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.