Making peaks bow to a flag and a dream

Army teams have undertaken similar missions, but no individual mountaineer has attempted to climb all the state high points of India,” he says.

The project has already taken him across much of the country. He has completed the state high points in six northeastern states, Goa and Rajasthan, among others. Every expedition is being documented through cinematic films showcasing the geography, biodiversity, culture and communities surrounding these mountains.

“I want people to see these places through my journey. Every mountain has a story, every village has a culture and every summit teaches something new,” the 22-year-old shares.

Among his notable achievements is becoming the first civilian to summit the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh, a feat rarely attempted because of its remoteness and challenging terrain.

Celebrating heroes

An important chapter in his journey took place recently in Ladakh, where he travelled to prepare for some of the more demanding climbs that lie ahead. Several of the remaining state high points involve elevations approaching 7,000 metres and highly technical terrain. To gain additional high-altitude experience, he planned an expedition to three peaks above 6,000 metres.

The expedition targeted Mt Kiager Ri (6,100m), Mt Nomads (6,125m) and an unnamed virgin peak rising to approximately 6,037 metres. However, the mountains tested him from the very beginning.

At the base camp of Mt Kiager, his oxygen saturation level dropped drastically to 66. Severe altitude sickness and intense headaches forced him to abandon the summit attempt and descend. For many mountaineers, turning back can feel like failure. But in high-altitude climbing, knowing when to retreat is often the difference between life and death. “When my oxygen level dropped, I realised I had to make a decision. In mountaineering, the mountain will always be there. Your life is more important than a summit,” he recalls.

After recovering, he successfully summited Mt Nomads, which stands above 6,125 metres. Then came the defining moment of the expedition. His third objective was an unnamed and unclimbed peak in Ladakh. With no established route, summit record or previous climbers to follow, Yashwanth and his small alpine-style team navigated the mountain independently, fixing ropes and opening the route themselves.

When he finally stood on the summit, he became one of the first known climbers to successfully ascend the peak. The achievement carried a deeper purpose as well.

Following consultations with local communities and village representatives, Yashwanth proposed naming the mountain “Mount Vinod Kumar Chama” in honour of Flying Officer Vinod Kumar Chama and his service to the nation. The proposal has been submitted through the appropriate channels, including the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

“I wanted the peak to honour someone who gave his life for the country at a young age. Mountains live forever, and so should the memory of such heroes,” he says.

Funding remains one of the biggest challenges. Unlike mainstream sports, mountaineering receives limited sponsorship support. Many expeditions require months of planning and substantial expenditure. A 6,000-metre expedition in India can cost around `2 lakh, while international climbs require significantly more. An Everest expedition can cost upwards of `45 lakh.

To sustain his missions, Yashwanth approaches companies, government departments and sponsors. Several governors from different states have supported his efforts over the years, while private companies have backed selected expeditions.

His recent Ladakh expedition, which included documentary production, reportedly cost around `10 lakh. “Getting sponsorship is sometimes harder than climbing the mountain itself. We approach hundreds of organisations and only a few come forward to support us,” he says.

Everest elusive

Despite conquering several formidable mountains, one dream remains unrealised — Mount Everest.

He had hoped to attempt the world’s highest peak this year but could not secure the necessary funding in time. The dream, however, remains very much alive.

“Mount Everest is definitely part of my journey. I couldn’t attempt it this year because of funding issues, but I will keep preparing and hopefully make it there soon,” he says.