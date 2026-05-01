The story behind Labour Day’s official status in India, as recalled by Durai Vaiko

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 1 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Durai Vaiko, on the occasion of May Day, recalled the history of the labour movement and the struggles that led to the recognition of May 1 as a holiday in India.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Workers in hundreds of thousands assembled on 3rd and 4th May 1886, demanding their rights--8 hours of work, 8 hours of leisure. At the time, the police and army used their force to suppress the mass upsurge of the working class, in which several people were killed. Four persons were given capital punishment..."

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's role in formally recognising the day, he added, "In 1967, when Arignar Anna (CN Annadurai) became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he declared May 1st a holiday and celebrated it..."

Vaiko further said that in 1990 he had requested then Prime Minister VP Singh to declare May 1 as a central government holiday, which was accepted the same day, describing it as one of his "greatest achievements."

He said, "On 30th May 1990, when VP Singh was the Prime Minister, I raised this issue and requested him to declare May Day a central government holiday. He obliged, and on the same day, he declared it. In my public life, making the declaration of May 1st as a central holiday is one of my greatest achievements."

Labour Day is observed annually on May 1 across the world to honour the contributions of workers and advocate for their rights.

The day commemorates the struggles and achievements of the labour movement and serves as a reminder of the need to ensure fair wages, safe working conditions and dignity for workers.

The observance of Labour Day continues to highlight the importance of protecting workers' rights amid evolving economic and social challenges.