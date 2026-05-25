"Make these vacations plastic-free": UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges children to learn new skills, connect with family

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to children and parents to use the summer vacation period for learning, spending time with family, and connecting with nature, while also calling for plastic-free holidays.



In a letter addressed to children, the Chief Minister wrote, "My dear children, the summer vacations bring a time of joy, excitement, and new discoveries for all of you. Adolescents and youth can learn a new language or skill during these vacations."



Addressing parents, he urged families to encourage children to spend time with relatives and understand family values.



"Dear parents, I urge you to take the children to their maternal and paternal grandparents' homes during these vacations. Let them spend time with family, so that they can closely understand their values and traditions. During the summer break, also make an effort to connect the children with nature," he said.



Calling for environmentally conscious habits during the holidays, Adityanath further said, "My appeal to all of you is to resolve to make these vacations plastic-free as well. It is small efforts that form the foundation of major changes in the future."



Earlier, CM Yogi on Friday addressed public grievances during 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur Temple premises.



During this session, he interacted directly with local citizens to address their grievances and issued on-the-spot directives to officials to ensure the prompt resolution of public concerns.