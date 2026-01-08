News

‘Make JB Koshy panel report public’: KCBC

KCBC, in a statement, said the Christian community has been continually demanding that the Commission report be released and decisions taken after discussions with the representatives of Christian denominations.
Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) image used for representational purpose
Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) image used for representational purpose (Photo |Website)
Updated on

KOCHI: While welcoming Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement in a Facebook post that 220 of the 328 recommendations in the Justice J B Koshy Commission report -- including sub-recommendations -- have been implemented, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has expressed reservations over a delay in the release of the report.

KCBC, in a statement, said the Christian community has been continually demanding that the Commission report be released and decisions taken after discussions with the representatives of Christian denominations.

KCBC deputy secretary general Fr Thomas Tharayil said, “The government should be prepared to adopt a sincere approach beyond such temporary moves ahead of the elections.”

Facebook
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com