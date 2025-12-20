Make in India push lifts electronics exports by about 38%

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha this week that so far, 11 EMC and 2 CFC (common facility centre) projects have been approved. These cover an area of 4,399.68 acres with project cost of Rs 5,226.49 crore, including Central financial assistance of Rs 2,492.74 crore, the minister informed.