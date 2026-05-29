Majority of DU students appear for exams on Eid, special test after July 4 for absentees

New Delhi: A majority of Delhi University students appeared for examinations held on Thursday on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, with around 1.35 lakh undergraduates attending, according to university officials.
Delhi University Controller of Examinations Gurpreet Singh Tuteja told PTI that while the final attendance data is pending, most students scheduled to appear for the examinations were present.
"There were some absentees in the Faculty of Law, maybe around 200-300 students. In postgraduate courses, not many absentees were observed. The total number of students who were supposed to sit for exams was around 1.50 lakh," he added.
Meanwhile, the university issued a notification on Wednesday stating that undergraduate and postgraduate students who are unable to appear for their May 28 examinations due to Eid al-Adha would be allowed to take a special examination at a later date.
Tuteja said students unable to take the examinations were asked to email their respective principals by Wednesday night to report their absence.
According to the notification signed by the Controller of Examinations, students unable to attend the examinations were asked to inform their respective principals or heads of departments.
The university said the special examinations for such students would be conducted after July 4, 2026.
"The detailed schedule, venue(s), and other relevant instructions for the Special Examination shall be notified separately," the notification stated.
The university also said a separate notice containing dates and other details of the special examination would be issued well in advance, preferably at least one week before its commencement.
Students have been advised to regularly visit the university examination website for updates and notifications related to the special examination.
The move came amid protests by several student organisations demanding rescheduling of examinations falling on Eid al-Adha, which is a gazetted holiday.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.